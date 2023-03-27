Cuba present at Cuito Cuanavale commemoration





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) A Cuban delegation headed by Cuban deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Elio Rodríguez Perdomo attended the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, held today in Pretoria.



Enrique Orta Gonzalez, Cuban ambassador to South Africa, stressed in his speech that Cuba joined the struggles for the liberation of Africa to pay a historical debt to that continent, whose best children gave their lives for Cuban independence.



Organized by South Africa’s Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in honor of the thousands of heroes who fell for the definitive liberation of their country, the event was attended by Solly Mapaila, Secretary General of the South African Communist Party; Adams Queta, from the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA); and Musi Mbulelo, from the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Veterans Association, as well as by representatives of the Angolan Embassy in South Africa.



Joining them on the Cuban side were members of the Island’s diplomatic corps and aid workers currently deployed in South Africa.