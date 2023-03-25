Report on Triangular Cooperation highlights Cuba's role in inclusive initiatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) In the context of the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, the Report on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Ibero-America was presented, which highlights the active role of Cuba with more than 300 initiatives, said Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, on Twitter today.



He said the Caribbean nation is driven by the duty to promote inclusive and solidarity-based cooperation for the benefit of our people.



The document presented systematizes and analyzes the initiatives in which the countries of the region participated and includes 300 Triangular Cooperation actions and projects carried out jointly with multiple organizations and countries from different parts of the world.



One of the main contributions of the report is that it identifies the strategies that Ibero-American countries promoted to make their cooperation more dynamic and adapted to a pandemic situation, as well as tools for responding to the COVID-19 crisis and other global challenges such as climate change, loss of biodiversity or growing food insecurity.



The Summit will be opened this Friday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with the participation of the 22 countries of Ibero-America, a region with more than 684 million people.