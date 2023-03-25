Cuban delegation completes broad agenda at UN 2023 Water Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) In the framework of the United Nations 2023 Water Conference, which is in session until today in New York, a Cuban delegation headed by deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman is carrying out an extensive work agenda with exchanges with authorities from other countries and international organizations.



As reported on Twitter by Cuba's permanent representative to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso, the deputy prime minister met with Sima Bahous, deputy secretary general of that international organization, to whom she highlighted the progress made by Cuban society in gender and women's issues.



Chapman also held a meeting with Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister of Slovenia, and agreed on the importance of cooperation between their countries in railway infrastructure, energy and environmental protection.



In dialogue with Omar Abdi, deputy executive director of UNICEF, Cuban high official thanked the collaboration of that United Nations agency during the immunization campaign against COVID-19, which was vital for the acquisition of refrigeration equipment and syringes.



Speaking at the Conference on Wednesday, Ines Maria Chapman denounced that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States is the main obstacle to achieve better results and to access external financing, new technologies and other capacities to guarantee universal and equitable access to drinking water.



Despite this, she ratified, the country is committed to continue working to achieve the sector's goals proposed in the Sustainable Development Goals, and to put at the service of other nations the progress made in this area.



The deputy prime minister recalled that Cuba has developed, for more than 30 years, successful international cooperation programs in the water sector in several countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, with the participation of professionals, which will continue to be promoted.