Washington Has No Intentions to Amend Injustice against Cuba





Havana, Marc 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Thursday that recent statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirm that the current US administration never had any intention to correct the unfair inclusion of Cuba on the US list of countries sponsors of terrorism.



During a hearing of the International Relations Committee of the Chamber of Representatives, Blinken said that his government does not expect to withdraw Cuba from the blacklist.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that keeping the island on the US list is only convenient to justify the criminal policy aimed at economically asphyxiating the island.



The Cuban government official also said that the US decision confirms that the US State Department lists serve as instruments of political and economic coercion and are totally foreign to sensitive issues like terrorism, religion, human rights, drug trafficking, corruption and others.