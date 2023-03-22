Cuban deputy prime minister attends UN event on water management





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman, Cuba's deputy prime minister, is participating this Wednesday in the United Nations Conference on Water 2023, in New York, United States, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex).



At the head of a delegation from her country, which also includes officials from the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chapman arrived on Monday in the host city of the event, which will last until next Friday, March 24.



According to the Minrex note, this UN Conference is aimed at accelerating action to achieve internationally agreed water-related goals and targets, including those set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Access to water and sanitation is a right recognized in Cuba by its Constitution, and the INRH is the lead agency for the governance of that natural resource, the text highlights.



Water management, it adds, is a priority for the Cuban government, contemplated in the National Program for Economic and Social Development towards 2030, which includes the Comprehensive Water Development Program.