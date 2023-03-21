All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
21
March Tuesday

Cuba is willing to Boost Relations with El Salvador



Havana, March 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held talks on Monday with David Cruz, El Salvador’s ambassador to Havana.

On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that the two sides addressed bilateral realations and that Cuba expressed its willingness to boost links in areas of common interest.

“I held a meeting with the ambassador of El Salvador. We spoke about bilateral links and I ratified the willingness to take advantage of current potentials to boost relations in areas of common interest,” Rodriguez wrote.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News