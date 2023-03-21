Cuba is willing to Boost Relations with El Salvador





Havana, March 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held talks on Monday with David Cruz, El Salvador’s ambassador to Havana.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that the two sides addressed bilateral realations and that Cuba expressed its willingness to boost links in areas of common interest.



“I held a meeting with the ambassador of El Salvador. We spoke about bilateral links and I ratified the willingness to take advantage of current potentials to boost relations in areas of common interest,” Rodriguez wrote.