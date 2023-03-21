Cuba: ICC against Putin Has No Legal Impact on Russia





Havana, March 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Monday that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russia’s Vladimir Putin lacks legal binding impact for Russia.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban head of state said that the European Union is not part of the statute of the ICC, and that the decision by that entity does not contribute to a serious diplomatic, constructive and realistic solution to the current crisis in Europe.



Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez commented that actions like that of the ICC hinder any peaceful and negotiated solution to the conflict and do not contribute to the stability and security of the region.



On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for the Rights of the Children, Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC argues that they are involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.



Referring to the ICC decision, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajarova, said that the decisions of that entity are meaningless for Russia and its arrest warrants are legally null.