Italy and Cuba to Strengthen Bilateral Relations





Havana, March 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrigurez ratified his country’s willingness to keep strengthening bilateral links with Italy, during a meeting with the ambassador that European nation to Cuba Roberto Vellano.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban minister said that both countries mark the 120 year of the establishment of bilateral relations and that both are working to further deepen such links in the economic, investment, cooperation and trade areas.

