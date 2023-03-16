Cuba and Andorra review cooperation opportunities





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Cuba and the Principality of Andorra are reviewing the potential for bilateral cooperation in different areas, as part of a working visit carried out this week by the island's concurrent ambassador to that European micro-state, Marcelino Medina.



The diplomat, also head of the Cuban mission to Spain, reported today on Twitter that he held a meeting with the Andorran minister of environment, agriculture and sustainability, Silvia Calvo, in which they assessed the wide possibilities of collaboration in that area.



Medina's agenda in Andorra, where he traveled on the occasion of the national holiday (March 14), also included Thursday a meeting with the head of the ministry of education and higher education, Ester Vilarrubla.



The ambassador described as cordial the meeting with Vilarrubla, who is currently working with representatives of her counterpart ministry in Cuba to expand the already existing cooperation in this field.



On Wednesday, with the minister of health, Albert Font Massip, Medina evaluated the possibilities of exchanging experiences in the sector.



The Andorran health authority recognized and thanked at the meeting the important contribution of the Cuban medical brigade during the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat wrote on Twitter.



During his stay in Andorra la Vieja, the capital, the Cuban ambassador also met with the minister of foreign affairs, Maria Ubach; with the minister of culture and sports, Silvia Riva Gonzalez; and with the rector of the University of Andorra, Miguel Nicolau i Vila.



Medina considered it a great honor to participate together with the accredited Diplomatic Corps in the celebration activities on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Principality of Andorra.



Cuba and Andorra established diplomatic relations on October 19, 1995, and since then have developed ties based on mutual respect and benefit.