Cuban Communist Party participates in China's forum with world political parties





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Emilio Lozada, head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), ratified the support of that political formation to an initiative presented by China to promote global civilization.



Speaking via videoconference at a dialogue between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the High-Level Meeting of World Political Parties, Lozada reiterated the support given to the project on Wednesday by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.



This was reported on Twitter by the Havana Embassy to China, adding that the meeting opened yesterday is a space to discuss the role of political parties in the modernization of nations and the exchange between civilizations.



The proposal was presented by the General Secretary of the CCP and President of China, Xi Jinping, who at the opening of the Meeting in Beijing, emphasized that tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play a unique role in the advancement of the modernization process of humanity.



Under the slogan "On the Road to Modernization: The Responsibility of Political Parties", party leaders and political organizations from various countries are participating in the meeting.