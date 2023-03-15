Cuba Backs Chinese Global Civilization Initiative





Havana, March 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his support of the Global Civilization initiative proposed by China’s President Xi Jinping.



On his Twitter account, the head of state wrote “we support the Global Civilization initiative proposed by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of the PRC Xi Jinping in the Second High-level Dialog between the CPC and political parties of the world.”



Xi proposed the initiative during his remarks at the forum underlining that tolerance, coexistence, exchange and learning among different civilizations play a crucial role in the process of modernization of humanity.



The forum runs under the theme: Road to Modernization: the responsibility of political parties, with the participation of political leaders and organizations from several countries of the world.