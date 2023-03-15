Cuba Conveys Condolences to African Nations after Passage of Storm Freddy





Havana, March 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed Cuba’s support of the peoples and governments of Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar for the regrettable human loss, affected persons and property damage under the ravaging passage of storm Freddy.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez passed his condolences to the relatives of the victims: “Our solidarity and deep sorrow to the peoples and governments of Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar…”



Storm Freddy hit the southern coast of Africa last Saturday and left over 190 deaths in Mozambique and Malawi, where the state of catastrophe was declared.