Cuba participates in Confederation of Industry event in India





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) As part of a working visit to India, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, is participating at the 28th edition of the Summit of Associations of the Confederation of Industry of that country, which will be held until tomorrow, March 15.



According to Prensa Latina, while speaking at the event, Malmierca affirmed that Cuba, as president of the Group of 77 plus China, will defend multilateralism at any cost as the most solid pillar of peace.



Recovering the levels of economic sustainability affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring that climate change ceases to be a negative catalyst with irreversible effects were other concerns raised by the high-ranking Cuban official, who highlighted cooperation and solidarity as ways to solve them.



Among other objectives, associations should focus on a fair integration of economies into the flow of international trade, Malmierca added.



The 28th edition of the Partnerships Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry, in collaboration with the Department of Promotion of Industry and Domestic Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the South Asian country, seeks to promote partnerships and build new economic collaborations between countries and companies.