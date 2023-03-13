Cuban foreign investment minister to hold meeting with Indian energy minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, will meet today in India with the head of energy and new and renewable energies of that country, Raj Kumar Singh.



The meeting is included in the work program of a Cuban delegation visiting the South Asian nation since last Thursday, Prensa Latina reported.



Cuban deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Deborah Rivas, as well as the director of renewable energy sources generation of the Electrical Industry, Ovel Concepcion, and the director of the Energoimport company, Jacqueline Pedrouzo, are accompanying Malmierca in India.



Completing the Caribbean representation are the director of Commercialization of the Agriculture portfolio, Yisel Gonzalez; and David Curbelo, commercial and business director of the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma).

On Sunday, a working meeting was held with the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in which the two countries agreed on the potential for increasing bilateral trade.



As part of the visit, the Cuban delegation toured the city of Bangalore (capital of the state of Karnataka), where it presented foreign investment opportunities on the island, in a business forum with more than 60 local businessmen.



Also in that city, Cuban delegation met with the chief minister of the state of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, the president of the biopharmaceutical company Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and visited the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Karnataka and the software technology park International Manyata Tech Park.



The delegation headed by Malmierca arrived in India from Qatar, where it participated at the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries and held exchanges with authorities of that Arab country, foreign delegations and health professionals from the Antillean nation who provide services there.