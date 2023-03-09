Cuban Delegation Meets Working Agenda in Qatar





Havana, March 8 (ACN) A Cuban delegation headed by Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca is meeting a tight working agenda in Qatar which has included talks with high-level local authorities and Cuban health specialists working in that Arab country.



Malmierca met with Qatari State Secretary Mohahmed Al-Khulaifi on the current state of bilateral relations, which they considered excellent and expressed their willingness to further expand such links.



The Cuban minister also met with the genera director of the Qatari Fund for Development Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari; both officials considered prospects to fund projects in Cuba related to water supply and sewage systems.



The representatives of Cuba, which is pro-tempore chair of the Group of 77 plus China, briefed their hosts about ideas to promote projects for members of the alliance, Malmierca wrote on his Twitter account, and added that during an exchange with the Qatari Trade and Industry Minister Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, he addressed potentials to develop bilateral economic relations, particularly capital investments.



The Cuban delegation, which also includes deputy minister for Foreign Trade and Investment Deborah Rivas and ambassador to Qatar Oscar Leon, is in Qatar to participate at the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, underway in the capital Doha till Thursday.