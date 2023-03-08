Cuba and China to strengthen scientific cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The deputy director of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) of Cuba, Kalet León, is paying a working visit to China with a view to strengthening cooperation between biotechnological and scientific institutions of both countries.



The Cuban executive met Tuesday with representatives of leading biotechnological companies in the province of Guangdong in order to identify opportunities for cooperation in the sector, whereas in Shanghai, she visited the University of Science and Technology (USST), home to an international joint center and laboratory for cancer diagnosis established in December 2022 as part of a cooperation agreement with the University of Havana.



In November 2022, during the visit to China of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the two nations signed a total of 12 cooperation agreements in various fields, including science.