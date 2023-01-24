Secretary General of the Labor Party of Belgium visits Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the International Relations department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), received today Peter Martens, Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB b its French acronym), who is making a working visit to the island.



On Twitter the PCC reported that during the exchange both parties expressed interest in further strengthening relations between their parties.



The Cuban representation thanked the support of the PTB in the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, as well as the condemnation of the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



Cuba is an example for the world, declared Mertens while recognizing the achievements of the island and offered an overview of the situation currently being experienced by several European countries.



On the Belgian side, Charlie Le Paige, member of the PTB Bureau and head of the Youth Commission in the National Council, and Laura Polanco, president of the Anti-imperialist Movement for Peace and International Solidarity, also participated.



The European delegation also met Tuesday with Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power, a meeting in which the visitors were updated on the work of the Cuban legislative body.



The PTB representatives will participate at the 5th International Conference for the World Balance, which began Tuesday until Friday 28th, at the Havana Convention Center, with the participation of more than a thousand delegates from 82 countries.