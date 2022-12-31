Cuban vice president holds meeting with leader of socialist party in Brazil





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president, met today with the leader of the Brazilian Socialist Party, Carlos Siquiera, as part of his work agenda in the South American nation, where he arrived on Thursday to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president, met today with the leader of the Brazilian Socialist Party, Carlos Siquiera, as part of his work agenda in the South American nation, where he arrived on Thursday to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Twitter, Valdes Mesa described as friendly the meeting with the president of the Brazilian political organization, whom he thanked for his solidarity with Cuba and his support to the demand for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government for more than 60 years.





On Thursday, the Cuban vice president held exchanges with local authorities on possibilities of cooperation in sectors such as the biopharmaceutical industry, tourism, food production, renewable energies and culture.





Valdes Mesa will also meet with representatives of social movements, businessmen and organizations in solidarity with Cuba.





On January 1, the vice president will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Lula da Silva, at the head of a Cuban delegation composed also by the deputy minister of foreign affairs, Josefina Vidal; the director of South America of that ministry, Carlos de Cespedes; and the charge d'affaires of Cuba in Brazil, Adolfo Curbelo.