Mexican President Grateful to Cuba Medical Support





Havana, Dec 29 (ACN) Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel for the Cuban doctors who are supporting his country’s health system.



The Mexican leader said that he extended his gratitude to Diaz-Canel during a phone conversation on Wednesday for having sent 500 medical specialists, as others will join in to have all the doctors they need.



Lopez Obrador ratified his country’s friendship with Cuba and with other nations like Belize, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru and Brazil, according to PL news agency.



The hiring of doctors from other nations begin to solve some problems facing Mexico, he said and rejected a new discrediting campaign by the opposition and hostile media outlets which speculate about the lack of medicines in public hospitals.



All necessary resources for 2023 and 2024 are being acquired for all hospitals and healthcare centers, something damaged by local corruption, the President said.



Lopez Obrador and Diaz-Canel had a phone conversation on Wednesday and they expressed their satisfaction for the excellent relations between their nations.