Sweden Solidarity Organization to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Cuba





Havana, Dec 29 (ACN) The Sweden-Cuban Solidarity Association announced the shipment to the island of two containers with donations collected in Sweden and Denmark as part of actions to counter the US economic blockade of the Cuban people.



Association president Zoltan Tiroler told PL news agency that the shipment includes 18 tons of items for the Cuban sectors of healthcare, education, agriculture, construction and electronics.



The aid, which is expected to arrive in Cuba next month, is to be funneled to schools in eastern Santiago de Cuba, Holguin and western Pinar del Rio provinces, as well as to hospitals in eastern Las Tunas, said Tiroler.



The Sweden organization donated 55 thousand euros in 2022 to help face the US blockade. The money transfer was very difficult to do because of the hurdles posed by different banks as a result of the extraterritorial pressures of the US blockade, Tiroler noted.

