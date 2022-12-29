Cuba and Russia Determined to Deepen Bilateral Links





Havana, Dec 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ratified on Wednesday their willingness to further deepen political dialog and economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations.



Putin and Diaz-Canel held a phone conversation, which was described as fraternal by the Cuban head of state. They looked at the excellent results of the recent official visit to Moscow by the Cuban leader last November as part of an international tour which also included Algeria, Türkiye and China.



On that occasion the Cuban head of state stressed that “Russia can always count on Cuba.” He said that Cuba will make its best so that bilateral links keep strengthening.



