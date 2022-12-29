Presidents of Cuba and Mexico pleased with state of relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) The presidents of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, held a telephone conversation in which they stated their satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations.



The Cuban leader reasserted to his counterpart Cuba’s profound gratitude to the Mexican people and government for their generous assistance in solidarity with the island.



In August, when Cuba suffered its worst industrial accident ever, Mexico offered immediate support by sending military, technicians and specialized personnel, as well as material resources, to help put out the fire that broke in the province of Matanzas, “a gesture that our country will never forget”, Díaz-Canel stressed.



Also in 2022, López Obrador condemned the exclusion of Cuba and other countries from the Summit of the Americas in June, whereas Mexican solidarity associations provided assistance when Hurricane Ian hit and caused great damage in western Cuba.



