Honduras highlights Cuba's literacy method





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) Honduran education minister Daniel Esponda said today that the Cuban literacy method "Yo si puedo" (Yes I can) is the best in the world.



In an interview with Prensa Latina, the minister highlighted the recent arrival in his country of the second mission of Cuban educators, made up of 123 professionals of the sector, who are working in all Honduran municipalities in advisory tasks and organization of the national literacy day.



He recalled that the first brigade from Cuba worked in that nation in 2006, when the Central American country was only three months away from declaring the country free of illiteracy.



The head of the such institution stated that today the country has an average illiteracy rate of 11 %, although there are some municipalities with more than 17 %.



Esponda mentioned as the main objective of the mission to eradicate illiteracy in Honduras, a task to be completed by the end of 2024 with the help of the Cuban method.



To this effect, advisors on curricular and methodological issues have also arrived in the Central American country, which will make it possible to create a truly liberating educational system that will provide students with the technical tools they need.



Another element that is part of the agreement with Cuba is that a team of 20 educators from all levels of education in Honduras were selected to pursue doctoral studies in Havana.



According to the minister, this will train high-level Honduran teachers to be the leaders of this reform process, which will take a few years.



