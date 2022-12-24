Cuba Sends Chile Condolences for Forest Fire Victims





Havana, Dec 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent condolences to the Chilean people and government for the loss of human lives and property due to the forest fire in the area of Vina del Mar, in Valparaiso region.



On his twitter account, Minister Rodriguez extended his condolences to all relatives and friends of the fire victims.



A fire broke out in the Vina del Mar area, some 120 kilometers from the capital Santiago de Chile, which claimed at least two lives and damaged hundreds of homes.



Chilean president Gabriel Boric declare the state of emergency in the face of the massive fire.

