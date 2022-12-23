Cuba and Venezuela Set up 2023 Joint Working Agenda





Havana, Dec 22 (ACN) Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Carlos Farias and Cuban ambassador to Caracas Dagoberto Rodriguez met Thursday to address their countries’ joint working agenda for 2023.



The two sides expressed their willingness to further develop bilateral relations, according to Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry.



The Venezuelan foreign minister said that the relations of friendship between Cuba and Venezuela are dynamic and productive, marked by international solidarity.



On October 2002, commanders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro signed a comprehensive cooperation accord in the areas of healthcare, education, economy, sports and culture.



