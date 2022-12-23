All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
23
December Friday

Cuba and Venezuela Set up 2023 Joint Working Agenda



Havana, Dec 22 (ACN) Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Carlos Farias and Cuban ambassador to Caracas Dagoberto Rodriguez met Thursday to address their countries’ joint working agenda for 2023.

The two sides expressed their willingness to further develop bilateral relations, according to Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said that the relations of friendship between Cuba and Venezuela are dynamic and productive, marked by international solidarity.

On October 2002, commanders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro signed a comprehensive cooperation accord in the areas of healthcare, education, economy, sports and culture.
 
 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News