Cuban and Chinese universities develop joint projects





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) and the Shanghai University of Science and Technology (USST) opened today a joint international center and a laboratory for cancer diagnosis and genetic therapy as part of a cooperation agreement signed in 2020 by the two institutions.



The opening ceremony was attended by UH Vice Rector, Dionisio Zaldívar, and Cai Yonglian, his USST counterpart, as well as by other Cuban and Chinese authorities.



Called USST-UH Hub, the center in the People’s Republic will be in charge of coordinating the links between both entities and with other Chinese universities. A delegation from USST will eventually travel to Havana to open its own office, which will be called UH-USST Hub.



Zaldívar’s visit included contacts and agreements with a number of Chinese higher education institutions and the integration of UH into the University Alliance of the Silk Road, led by the Xian Jiao Tong University, and the International Consortium of Agriculture, headed by the Jiangsu University.



