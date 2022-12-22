Cuban Teachers Contribute to Honduras Literacy





Havana, Dec 21 (ACN) A brigade of Cuban teachers arrived Tuesday in Honduras to meet a bilateral cooperation accord aimed at fighting illiteracy in the central American nation.



The group is made up of 123 education professionals who will apply the teaching methodology known as “Yes, I Can” which has been already used to teach millions of persons in some 30 countries how to read and write, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Former Honduran president and advisor to that country’s presidency Manuel Zelaya welcomed the teachers as he stressed Cuba’s supportive gestures despite being submitted to an over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



The Cuban teachers were also welcomed to Honduras by Education Minister Daniel Esponda and by the Cuban deputy Education Minister Eugenio Gonzalez.



According to official statistics, 12 percent of the over-15-year Honduran population can’t read or write. President Xiomara Castro and her government decided to lower the illiteracy levels down to five percent over the next four years.