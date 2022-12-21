Meeting for fifth anniversary of EU-Cuba agreement  





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban and European diplomats celebrated the 5th anniversary of the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) between Cuba and the European Union (EU).



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla reported that the commemoration event was attended by Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, EU ambassador to Cuba, and heads of Cuban diplomatic missions in EU member countries.



The participants acknowledged the progress achieved in Cuba-EU relations, based on equality, reciprocity, common interests and mutual respect as well as on the sovereignty of the parties, in line with the principles of the agreement.



Cuba and the EU resumed relations in 2016 with the signing of the PDCA, which put an end to 20 years of the so-called common position that made EU’s links with the Island conditional on demands that Cuba deemed unacceptable and paved the way for increased cooperation and new opportunities to discuss issues of common concern.

