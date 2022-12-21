Cuba and Honduras hold first political consultations meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) The 1st Meeting of Political Consultations between the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) and the Secretariat of State in the Offices of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras was held Tuesday in Tegucigalpa.



Chaired by Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gerardo Torres Zelaya, Honduran Undersecretary of State for Foreign Policy, the meeting revolved around various items of the bilateral agenda and the progress of cooperation projects in fields of common interest such as health, education, transportation and sports.



Both parties ratified their political will to keep developing friendship and solidarity between the two countries and agreed that the prospects are very good to for strengthening political, diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding in July to promote exchange and cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.



Vidal Ferreiro thanked Honduras for standing alongside Cuba against the U.S. blockade and for its firm rejection of the exclusion of several countries of the region, including Cuba, from the IX Summit of the Americas.



