Cuban President Meets Bahamas Prime Minister





Havana, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and visiting Bahamian Premier Philip Davis held official talks in Havana on Tuesday.



Davis and his delegation were welcomed at Havana’s Revolution Palace with military honors by Diaz-Canel, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and the ministers of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, and Health, Jose Angel Portal.



Prior to the official talks, Davis met with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, who visited Nassau in August to attend the First Regional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community—Caricom.



The visitor also paid honor to Cuba’s National Hero Jose Marti at an equestrian statue standing at a local Havana park.



Davis arrived in Havana to meet an official agenda which included meetings with top local authorities and other activities.



Cuba and The Bahamas have maintained diplomatic relations since 1974; both nations are willing to further boost those links, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.



Every year, The Bahamas backs Cuba at the UN General Assembly against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.





