Cuban and Bahamian Premiers Hold Talks in Havana





Havana, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero held talks on Tuesday with Philip Davis, Premier and Finance Minister of The Bahamas.



The two ministers addressed the excellent bilateral relations between their countries and agreed to further expand those links, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban minister.



Premier Marrero thanked The Bahamas for its stance against the media campaign cooked in the US to discredit Cuban medical cooperation.



Philip Davis is paying an official visit to Cuba which will include talks with top Cuban authorities and other activities on his agenda.



