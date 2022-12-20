Cuba Prioritizes Cooperation Links with Pacific Small Island States





Havana, Dec 19 (ACN) Cuba highly prioritizes relations of friendship and cooperation with Pacific small island states, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.



In the context of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and The Solomon Islands, Minister Rodriguez stressed on Twitter the relationship of friendship and solidarity between his country and 14 nations in the Pacific region.



“This year we also mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nauru, Tonga, Fiji, Kiribati and the Cook Islands,” the minister wrote.



In 2019, a Cuban delegation attended the 50th Forum of the Pacific Islands in the Republic of Tuvalu, a meeting favoring dialog and political exchange in the area.