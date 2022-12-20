All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Kenyan and Cuban Foreign Ministers Meet in Havana



Havana, Dec 19 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held official talks on Monday in Havana with Alfred Nganga Mutua, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The two top diplomats addressed issues of common interest and ratified their willingness to strengthen bilateral political, economic, commercial and cooperation links.

The Kenyan government official is accompanied by the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Richard Ngatia; the director for the Americas at Kenya’s Foreign Ministry Angeline K. Musili, and by ambassador to Cuba Gathoga Chege.

On Monday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Nganga Mutua and ratified Cuba’s willingness to deepen relations with Nairobi.

The African visitor winds up his visit here on Tuesday.
 

