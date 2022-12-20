Bahamas Prime Minister begins official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 19 (ACN) The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, begins an official visit to Cuba today, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he will meet with local authorities and carry out other activities of interest.



Last November 30, on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Bahamas, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated Cuba’s willingness to maintain the current ties of friendship and cooperation.



In August, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visited Nassau to participate in the First Regional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and during a meeting with the Bahamian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investment, Chester Cooper, both parties agreed on the relevance of expanding bilateral cooperation.









