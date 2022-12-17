ALBA-TCP Declaration: Social Justice and Cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) The ideals of social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity of its founders, Commanders Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, are some of the principles underlying the declaration of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).



With the theme 18 years of unity and commitment to Latin American and Caribbean integration, the delegations of the 10 member states issued the document on December 14, 2022 during the 22nd summit of the organization in Havana.



The text denounces the U.S. hostile and interfering policy against the peoples and its strategies of unconventional war through lawfare to destroy political and ideological rivals and decries the Monroe Doctrine for its role in destabilizing Latin American and Caribbean nations. Likewise, it highlights the strengthening of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the respect for the nations and their founding fathers, and the right to reparations for years of colonialism, slavery and genocide.



The signatories demanded the end of the U.S. blockade of Cuba and of any unilateral coercive action against nations of the continent committed to alternative social systems, inclusion and human dignity and condemns the acts of terrorism organized against many peoples of this region.



“We welcome the resumption of peace talks between the Colombian government and the ELN, in which two ALBA-TCP member states are acting as guarantors and alternative venues,” reads the text, which also underscores the actions to keep strengthening the organization as a mechanism for unity, peace, democracy, stability and the well-being of the peoples of Our America.