Cuba stresses need for strategic biodiversity plan





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Cuba stressed the need for a far-reaching strategic framework on biodiversity issues at the high-level segment of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), held in Montreal, Canada.



Adianez Taboada, deputy minister of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, who heads the Cuban delegation, said that the participants made a call to allocate more resources and implement national plans to deal with this issue. She also reported that Cuba was at the meeting of heads of delegations to discuss financial matters and the need to implement a global realistic strategic framework as the main goal of the Conference.



Attending COP15—the decade’s largest conference on biodiversity—are environment ministers, civil society groups, indigenous peoples, scientists and business leaders, among others, who hope to reach an agreement on the protection and restoration of nature through the adoption of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Strategic Framework, which will replace the Strategic Plan on Biodiversity 2011-2020.



