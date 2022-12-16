Cuba blasts U.S. stance on underwater internet cable





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said that by denying a submarine cable connection between the United States (U.S.) and Cuba, the government in Washington contradicts its declared position of supporting access to Internet services in the Caribbean country.



Through Twitter, Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that the establishment of such a connection between the two countries would be a positive step and would expand Cubans' access to internet.



"Establishing a submarine cable connection between Florida and #Cuba would be a positive step for both countries and would expand Cubans' access to the Internet. To deny it, contradicts the position stated by the U.S. government in May 2022."



Last May, the U.S. State Department announced limited measures towards Cuba, reversing some of the 240 regulations taken by former President Donald Trump.



The current administration stated that it would encourage the growth of the Cuban private sector by supporting greater access to U.S. internet services, applications and e-commerce platforms.



However, last November 30, the U.S. Department of Justice recommended to the Federal Communications Commission to deny a permit for the installation of the first undersea telecommunications cable that would connect the U.S. with the Caribbean island.



Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuba's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, questioned then the US government's stated commitment to promote the use of the Internet in the Caribbean country, and its alleged concern for the welfare of the Cuban people.



Fernández de Cossío also criticized the way in which the North American country expresses in practice its declared concern for the welfare of the Cuban people, whom it punishes mercilessly with the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed more than six decades ago.