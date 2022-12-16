Cuba sends condolences to Congo on flooding disaster





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez sent condolences to the people and government of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the loss of human lives and damage caused by flood associated to heavy rains.



The Minister on Twitter extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the dead caused by the rains in Kinshasa, capital of the country.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, at least 141 people lost their lives and thousands of houses are flooded due to the inability of the nation's sewage system to evacuate the torrents created by the rains.



The United Nations assured that these are the worst floods affecting the country since 2019, destroying homes, farmland, schools and other public infrastructure.



From Washington, Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is attending the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, decreed three days of mourning in honor of the fatalities, a number that could increase.