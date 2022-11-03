Cuba thanks solidarity in UN debate against blockade

HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, thanked the statements of solidarity and support at the UN General Assembly during the debate on the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



He remarked that the human cost of the said U.S. Cuba policy—which dates back to February 1962—is incalculable and highly detrimental to the development of the Caribbean country.



On November 3, UN member countries will vote for the 31st time on the draft resolution "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba".



Social and political organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Caribbean Community, the Group of 77+China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States spoke out against the blockade, as did the representatives of Venezuela, Russia, China and Bolivia.