Africa Stands by Cuba against US Blockade





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) Illegal US sanctions, particularly the Tittle III of the Helms-Burton Law are main hurdles for Cuba to meet the 2030 agenda for sustainable development , said Mozambique’s representative, on behalf of the African Union, at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.



The diplomat recalled the numerous contributions of Cuba during decades for the wellbeing of African people and other nations of the world.



He also expressed concern about the setback of relations between Cuba and the United States and called on Washington to lift the economic blockade of Cuba.



The African Union will keep firm stance and support of Cuba, its people and leaders, so we demand the immediate lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade which has inflicted so much damage over the past six decades, said the African diplomat.

