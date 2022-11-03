All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
November Wednesday

Africa Stands by Cuba against US Blockade



Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) Illegal US sanctions, particularly the Tittle III of the Helms-Burton Law are main hurdles for Cuba to meet the 2030 agenda for sustainable development , said Mozambique’s representative, on behalf of the African Union, at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

The diplomat recalled the numerous contributions of Cuba during decades for the wellbeing of African people and other nations of the world.

He also expressed concern about the setback of relations between Cuba and the United States and called on Washington to lift the economic blockade of Cuba.

The African Union will keep firm stance and support of Cuba, its people and leaders, so we demand the immediate lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade which has inflicted so much damage over the past six decades, said the African diplomat.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News