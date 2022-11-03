CARICOM Urges Washington to Lift Blockade against Cuba





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) The Caribbean Community –Caricom—calls on the US administration to end the blockade against the Cuban people, so that they can advance towards their goals of development, said The Bahamas representative at the United Nations Stan Smith on behalf of the regional Caribbean organization.



The diplomat stressed the contribution made by Cuba to the training of human capital through scholarships and cooperation accords, so it is inadmissible to isolate a country which has offered so much solidarity.



In his remarks at the UN General Assembly, Smith extended the Caribbean Community’s concern with respect to the negative impact of the US siege on the free social and economic development of Cuba.



Cuban authorities keep denouncing that the US governments have ignored the UN vote and the claim of the international community against the US siege every single year since 1992.



According to official data, the blockade of Cuba inflicted damage calculated at over 6.3 billion dollars during the first 14 months under the Biden administration.