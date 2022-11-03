Cuba Appreciates Letter to Joe Biden by Former Regional Leaders





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuban President and Communist Party Leader thanked former presidents and heads of government from Latin American and Caribbean nations for having addressed a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to lift the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



On his Twitter account (shorturl.at/begnT) , the Cuban head of state described the gesture as a friendship and honesty act that moved the Cuban people.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also used his Twitter account to express his gratitude to the former regional leaders who also demanded the withdrawal of Cuba from the US blacklist of alleged countries sponsors of terrorism.



The letter addressed to President Biden reads about the leaders’ concern about the current situation of the Cuban people and the difficulties they are facing.



“We ask you, Mr. President, to take into account this dramatic situation that thousands of Cubans are experiencing and do whatever is necessary to lift those restrictions that affect the most vulnerable,” the letter reads as published by AP news agency which had access to the document.



Some of the signatories include former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, Colombia’s Juan Manuel Santos and Ernesto Samper, and ex-presidents of Bolivia and Belize.



The letter was sent in the context of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, which is voting on Thursday the Cuban resolution demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.