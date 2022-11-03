Progressive nations worldwide support Cuban report against U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) The world can no longer ignore the injustice represented by the blockade imposed by the U.S. administration against the Cuban people, the representative of Colombia stressed today at the United Nations headquarters.



During the debate on the Cuban resolution against the blockade policy, which began this morning, the diplomat recalled the important role played by the Caribbean nation as host of the peace talks between the guerrilla groups and the Colombian government.



She stressed that actions such as this demonstrate the island's commitment to peace in the region, incomplete condition as long as sanctions and economic pressures persist.



For this reason, the inclusion of Cuba in the list of States promoting terrorism is absurd, which constitutes a clear imposition of hegemonic agendas, Colombian official considered.



Other support came from the representative of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, who commented that the space for deliberation constitutes an act of justice and dignity for the Cuban people who suffer the excessive economic and social impacts of that criminal and inhuman policy.



He denounced that the blockade measures, tightened by the application of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, threaten the full enjoyment of all the human rights of its citizens and the principles of independence, sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples.



Regarding peace and the provisions of international law, we call for the immediate cessation of all unilateral and coercive actions against a country hit by the global economic crisis, a context aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the constant siege to its commercial transactions, the Southamerican diplomat called.



For his part, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran pointed out that the international community must seek solutions to combat this type of unilateral positions which only provoke isolation and exclusion.



These pressure measures, in his words, condemn countries that are politically uncomfortable for the United States to pay a high price for their resistance and opposition to the current unjust world order.



The debate, which will extend until tomorrow, Thursday, and in which the vote on Cuba's document will take place, has received the support of the majority of the international community since today.