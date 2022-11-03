International community demands end to US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Once again, the international community demanded today the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained by the United States against Cuba, at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is in session in New York.



We oppose the use of any bilateral restrictive measures against the member states of the United Nations, declared the Belarusian representative to the UNGA.



During his speech he described the blockade as a direct meddling in the affairs of sovereign states, a violation of the human rights of the inhabitants of the island, describing it as an act of genocide.



The blockade hinders the development and enjoyment of the Cuban people and constitutes a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, affirmed Trinidad and Tobago.



This Caribbean nation highlighted the historical ties of cooperation that unite it with Cuba, defining it as a faithful partner.



The People's Republic of Korea, for its part, asked the U.S. government to lift sanctions against the island, while assuring that the end of this policy is a unanimous desire of the international community.



In his speech, Vietnam defined the blockade as the most unjust system of unilateral sanctions in modern history due to the considerable damage it has caused to generations of Cubans and ratified its support to the Cuban people in overcoming the difficulties and challenges caused by the blockade.



Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed its rejection of the illegal and illegitimate blockade, which seeks to isolate and limit the economy of the island, while regretting the inclusion of Cuba in the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



Equatorial Guinea declared that the blockade goes against the principles of sovereign equality and creates concerns with incalculable costs and consequences for the inhabitants of the island.



The Syrian Arab Republic stated that this policy is a systematic violation of human rights and an obstacle to what is stated in the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, that no country can be left behind, and therefore its continuity is unacceptable.



In their speeches, the representatives of the countries assured their vote in favor of the resolution demanding the end of the blockade, which will take place Thursday, after Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban minister of foreign affairs, presents the report Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.