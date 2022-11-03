China defends Cuba's right to live without blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) The People's Republic of China, through its representative at the United Nations headquarters, expressed its opposition to the blockade policy designed to undermine the right to subsistence and development of the Cuban people, which is why it should end as soon as possible.



The diplomat rejected the strengthening of the U.S. policy to make the situation of the Cuban economy more complex with the clear purpose of promoting the failure of its social project.



He specified that the blockade cuts Cuba's access to the means and inputs necessary for its economic recovery and the safety of its citizens, a reason that deserves the energetic rejection of the international community.



The representative of the Asian nation considered that the unilateral measures applied by the U.S. government constitute political blackmail that has no place in the 21st century.



In the face of the attempts to impose the hegemonic positions of the power, the United Nations should ensure the realization of the common interests of its members and the objectives of collaboration in the complex global context, he defended.



In the debate, which will last until tomorrow, Thursday, there will also be a vote on Cuba's document, a demand that since 1992 has received the majority support of the international community.