International community supports Cuban resolution against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) The cessation of the blockade against Cuba under the current conditions constitutes an act of adherence to the principles of solidarity and respect for the founding principles of the United Nations Charter, said today from the headquarters of that international body the representative of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).



Among the debates initiated today around the resolution demanding the end of economic pressure measures, the diplomat described them as obsolete and not belonging to the times we live in.



He emphatically denounced the harassment suffered by the Caribbean nation's financial activities in third countries, which creates a dissuasive effect.



In his speech, the representative of the Eurasian country pointed out that the Cuban case is precisely a clear example of the negative repercussions of the application of unilateral coercive measures on the well-being of the peoples and their high human costs.



For his part, the Venezuelan representative considered that the sanctions, in spite of the considerable damages, will never achieve their objectives of influencing the destiny of socialist and sovereign Cuba.



He added that for this reason they are used as a mechanism of collective punishment based on the systematic and deliberate suffering of an entire people and on the logic of neocolonial domination.



Venezuela has been prevented from participating in the vote, precisely because of the hostile actions imposed against the Bolivarian Homeland, that is why we call for the decisive support of the international community and for the clamor of the great majority of the planet to be heard, he concluded.



The Russian Federation joined this claim through the voice of its diplomat who pointed out the condition of the blockade as an illegitimate method of economic terrorism at a global level.



He specified that it is a flagrant violation of international law sustained for more than six decades which has not yielded the resistance of the Cuban people in defense of their sovereignty and self-determination.



As part of the debate, which will last until tomorrow, Thursday, there will also be a vote on Cuba's document, a claim that since 1992 has received the majority support of the international community.