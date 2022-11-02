UN General Assembly begins session about blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACNN) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began today in New York City the debate on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.



As part of the 77th session of the UNGA, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, the island's foreign minister, will present the draft resolution demanding the cessation of Washington's unilateral policy, and representatives of the attending States will make their statements on the issue.



The debate, which will last until tomorrow, will also include a vote on the Cuban draft, a demand that has been supported by the majority of the international community since 1992.



Authorities from the Caribbean nation have denounced that the U.S. government persists in ignoring that result, and has tightened the blockade to unprecedented levels, applying a policy of economic choking to deliberately seek the collapse of the country.



Only between August 2021 and February 2022, Cuba registered losses of 3.8 billion dollars, a figure 49 % higher than that reported in the January-July 2021 period.



According to official figures, in the first 14 months of Joseph Biden's administration, the effects of that policy reached 6.3 billion dollars.



The U.S. blockade has been carefully designed, targeting each of Cuba's main sources of income, viciously seeking to increase the impact on the daily life of the population, Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out recently.

