Cuba attends international mining conference





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) Doctor of Science Juan Ruiz Quintana, General Director of Mining of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) and Ariel Lorenzo Rodríguez, Cuban ambassador to Australia, are attending the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC-2022), the largest mining event in the Asia-Pacific region, which begins today in Sydney.



Featuring a mining expo to be attended by more than 7,500 delegates from 100 countries and 800 mining companies covering the entire mining value chain, IMARC-2022 intends to promote mining as an essential activity and Australia as a major recipient and issuer of sustainable mining investments.



The Cuban delegates will also meet with entrepreneurs involved in the local mining and oil industries, as well as with the authorities of Sydney to foster Cuba’s support of possible Australian investors.



IMARC-2022 provides a valuable context to disseminate and advertise the portfolio of business opportunities to invest in Cuban mining.