Executive Secretary of ALBA-TCP condemns US blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), described as illegal and illegitimate the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States for more than 60 years.



On Twitter, Llorenti pointed out that demanding the end of this unilateral policy of Washington is a duty of all those who fight for a better world.



On November 2 and 3, the Caribbean nation will present for the thirtieth time before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the resolution on the need to put an end to the U.S. blockade.



According to Cuban authorities, with the aim of undermining the constitutional order in the country, the blockade causes unjustifiable shortages, pain and suffering to Cuban families by limiting access to food, medicines, fuel and other basic necessities.



When presenting the report on the impact of the blockade, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez stated that only between August 2021 and February 2022, the blockade caused losses of 3.8 dollars.



In June 2021, with a total of 184 votes in favor, the UNGA supported Cuba's previous resolution, a document which has received the majority support of the international community since 1992.