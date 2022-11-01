Díaz-Canel to Lula: Always count on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke with the newly elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the phone to congratulate him on his victory at the elctions.



As reported by the Cuban leader through his Twitter account, he spoke with Lula da Silva on Sunday night, with the excitement of the electoral victory of the candidate for the Workers' Party of Brazil.



During the conversation, he conveyed hugs from Army General Raúl Castro, as well as from the people and government of the island.



Your victory is for Brazil and Latin America and the Caribbean, for integration and peace. Always count on Cuba, he expressed.



Lula da Silva was elected President of Brazil in the second round of elections held this Sunday, October 30.